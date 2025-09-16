Alia Bhatt Reacts To Gemini's ‘Hug My Younger Self’ Trend With Heartfelt Message: Sometimes We Just Have to Hug Our Inner 8-Year-Old | Image: X

Since the Nano Banana launched, the photo editing game has taken all over the internet. The latest trend on Instagram and X is Google Gemini’s “hug my younger self”. In the fast-changing world of social media, trends appear and disappear quickly, but sometimes one touches people’s hearts. With a simple prompt and a childhood photo, users create cute polaroid-style edits showing their present selves hugging their younger versions. Even Bollywood stars are joining in, with Alia Bhatt giving it her seal of approval.

Alia Bhatt reacts to her Gemini AI edit

A fan page of the actor created a sweet edit showing Alia Bhatt’s present self hugging her younger self. The caption on the picture read, “I can’t, the younger one would be so proud today.” Alia Bhatt shared the image on her Instagram story and wrote, “Sometimes we just have to reach out and hug our inner eight-year-old. Thank you for this one.” She added Taylor Swift’s song The Way I Loved You in the background, giving a thumbs up to the trend.

Earlier, Prajakta Koli posted an image showing her giving a trophy to her younger self. She used the viral Gemini's Nano Banana feature and captioned it, “OMG.”

Fans have also made pictures of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Sushmita Sen hugging their younger selves or celebrating victories with both their present and childhood versions together. The actors have not responded to these yet.

What is the Gemini trend?