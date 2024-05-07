Advertisement

Alia Bhatt has found herself embroiled in a deepfake controversy, with a video circulating on social media platforms showing her face seamlessly imposed onto actress Wamiqa Gabbi's face. This incident has sparked outrage and raised concerns about the misuse of digital technology.

Alia Bhatt's deepfake video goes viral

In today's AI-driven world, deepfakes have become increasingly common. Just a week ago, actress Wamiqa Gabbi shared a video on her Instagram handle, which has now been manipulated into a deepfake featuring Alia Bhatt's face. The video has quickly gone viral, with many users noting the manipulation. In the video, the actress is wearing a red saree with a braided hairstyle, seated on the floor.

The original video was shared by Wamiqa Gabbi on her official Instagram account a few days ago. In the original footage, she was elegantly showcasing a red saree worn for the screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest Netflix series, Heeramandi. Interestingly, the event was also attended by Alia Bhatt.

Actresses who have been subjected to deepfake videos

This is not the first instance of Alia Bhatt being targeted by deepfake technology. Previously, a morphed video of her went viral, featuring not only her face but also her voice and gestures accurately replicated. In that manipulated clip, she was seen wearing a floral co-ord set, gesturing towards the camera while seated on a bed.

Actresses like Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, and Kajol have also previously encountered deepfake controversies. These incidents serve as a stark reminder of the increasing threat posed by deepfake technology, capable of creating highly realistic yet entirely fabricated videos.

Meanwhile, Alia went to New York for her second appearance at the Met Gala 2024. Adhering to the theme of Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, she graced the event in a mint green Sabyasachi saree.