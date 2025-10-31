Allu Sirish Gets Engaged To 'Love Of His Life' Nayanika, Shares First Pictures

Telugu actor Allu Sirish got engaged to his girlfriend, Nayanika, on Friday, October 31. Taking to Instagram, the brother of Allu Arjun shared several photos from the intimate ceremony, featuring magical rose petals, loved ones, and the couple’s radiant smiles.

In one picture, Allu Sirish is seen placing a ring on Nayanika’s finger in front of family and friends, while another shows a close-up of their engagement rings.

Along with the pictures, the actor wrote, "I'm finally & happily engaged to the love of my life, Nayanika."

These photos have unveiled the beautiful face of the Allu family’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law for the first time. She looked stunning in a red and gold Sabyasachi lehenga, paired with pearl and kundan jewellery. Her radiant smile and elegant charm perfectly captured the special moment. Allu Sirish, on the other hand, wore an ivory sherwani customised by Manish Malhotra.

Advertisement

The intimate ceremony took place today in Hyderabad, attended by close family and friends. South stars Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Varun Tej were also present at the grand celebration.

Fans can’t stop gushing, and congratulatory messages continue to pour in for the lovely couple, who have finally exchanged rings and sealed their love.

Advertisement

In October, Allu Sirish had announced his engagement to Nayanika. A few days ago, he shared on Instagram that they had planned an outdoor ceremony, but unexpected rain forced them to change the venue.