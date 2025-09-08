Aly Goni Issues Stern Warning To Trolls After Receiving Death Threats For Not Chanting ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’: Dam Hai Toh Mere Saamne…

Television actor Aly Goni recently grabbed attention after a video of him staying silent during the Ganpati Bappa Morya chant at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations went viral. In a new interview with Filmygyan, former Bigg Boss fame shared that he has received death threats over the video and warned trolls not to target his girlfriend, Jasmine Bhasin or his family.

Aly revealed that he has been receiving death threats for not chanting Ganpati Bappa Morya and said, “Mujhe death threats aa rahe hain bhar-bhar ke. Mere emails bhare hue hain, mere comments bhare hue hain. Log tweet kar rahe hain ki mere liye FIR karo, for what? Main toh bohot normal si baat bolta hoon ki main toh Musalman hoon, isliye mere par daala gaya, par kai Hindu hain jo Ganpati nahi laate hain, kya woh Hindu nahi hain? (I am receiving death threats nonstop. My emails are flooded, my comments are full. People are tweeting, asking for an FIR against me—for what? I’m just saying something very normal: that I am a Muslim, so action was taken against me, but there are many Hindus who don’t bring Ganpati—does that mean they aren’t Hindu?).”

He also warned the trolls, “Ye jo dhamki dene wale hain ya jo Jasmin ko gali dene wale hain, inme se ek mein bhi himmat hai toh mere saamne aakar bole, I swear on God, main gardan kaat kar haath mein de dunga. Meri maa, behen ya Jasmine ke baare mein koi bolega toh I will not tolerate. (Those who are giving threats or abusing Jasmin, if any of them have the courage, let them come in front of me and say it. I swear on God, I will cut their neck and hold it in my hand. If anyone says anything about my mother, sister, or Jasmine, I will not tolerate it).”