Amaal Mallik Claims 'Egoistic Powerful People' In Bollywood Removed Him From 60 Films, Says 'Even Nepotism Isn't Working'

Music composer Amaal Mallik has opened up about a difficult phase in his career, claiming that powerful people in the music and film industry have kept him away from several projects.

Amaal, on Tuesday, took to his X account to share a long note for his fans, where he spoke about losing work, tough conditions and what he called "award worthy politics" in the industry.

Sharing how many projects he lost over the years, Amaal wrote, "My Dear #AMAALIANS 2019 to 2026 The big boys in powerful positions have got me out of more than 60 odd projects. 20 films toh maine khud hi mana kar diye as it was beneath me to work in those setups.. The musician in me wouldn't be able to respect himself."

The composer said he continued to work for his fans despite these setbacks. Talking about doing his "bit" for listeners, he added, "I still did my bit, and will always do my best to put music and shoot videos whenever possible for my fans, with or without the movies.. No regrets at all, it's their loss. But somehow it becomes a loss to my listeners & fans, and I'm sorry for that but I need to make it clear to all of you."