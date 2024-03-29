×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 09:11 IST

American Pie Actor Jason Biggs Reflects On His Past Struggles, Talks About Alcohol Addiction

Jason Biggs, in a recent podcast, admitted that he continued to drink alcohol while attending counseling.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
American Pie Actor Jason Biggs Reflects On His Past Struggles
American Pie Actor Jason Biggs Reflects On His Past Struggles | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jason Biggs recently opened up about his past battles with alcohol. The actor revealed that he used to hide his addiction from his wife Jenny Mollen.

Jason Biggs on his past struggles

The American Pie actor was recently seen on his wife's podcast All the Fails, where he admitted that he continued to drink alcohol while attending counseling. “I’m going to therapy and ‘working on things,’ but meanwhile I’m leaving therapy, having just had a good session, and I’m going to the liquor store and buying a fifth of vodka, drinking it and then driving home,” Biggs said. 

File photo of Jason Biggs | Image: ImDb 

On listening to this, Mollen was shocked to learn that she never realized the extent of his alcohol addiction. “How did I not notice?” she asked.

Advertisement

“I knew how to get wasted enough to where I took myself out of the life equation, took myself out of the present, didn’t have to connect in a way that made me feel things,” Biggs said. He further added, “I had it figured out to a T but not get too drunk where I couldn’t have a conversation with you. I was replacing those bottles in the bar all the time, all the time.”

Jason Biggs celebrated one year of sobriety in 2018

This is not the first time that the actor has opened up about his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction. Celebrating his one year of sobriety on Instagram in October 2018, the actor wrote, “I first tried to get sober over 5 years ago, when the weight of my obsession with booze and drugs became too heavy for me to handle. Turns out this shit is hard.” He further added, “After some fits and starts, I’ve managed to put together one year of sobriety. I’m as proud of it as anything in my life. If you’re struggling, know there’s help. Don’t be ashamed. We can do this.”

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 09:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Semi Conductor Chips

US to unveil list

a few seconds ago
Xiaomi EV

Xiaomi challenges Tesla

a few seconds ago
American Pie Actor Jason Biggs Reflects On His Past Struggles

Jason Biggs' Stuggles

6 minutes ago
Chennai recorded normal maximum temperatures during the past 24 hours

Tamil Nadu Weather

8 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress to Release Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto on April 6 in Jaipur

Lok Sabha Polls Live

9 minutes ago
Grok

Elon Musk's xAI

15 minutes ago
Bill Gates will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bill Gates Talks tPM Modi

16 minutes ago
Education News

KCET registration date

19 minutes ago
Nikkei

Nikkei rebounds

20 minutes ago
China

China capital account

23 minutes ago
MHT CET exam schedule revised

MHT CET dates revised

27 minutes ago
Good Friday

Good Friday Messages

27 minutes ago
Ramban Accident

Ramban Accident

30 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

34 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant vs RR

Rishabh Pant smashes bat

34 minutes ago
Not Just About Maryland, But Nation's Economy: Guv Wes Moore Assures Rebuilding of Baltimore Bridge

Baltimore Bridge Accident

37 minutes ago
Stock market news

Good Friday 2024

38 minutes ago
Kerala Nirmal Lottery Sambad Friday Result

Kerala Lottery Today

38 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bollywood Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings: Aditi-Siddharth To Virushka

    Entertainment12 hours ago

  2. HUGE SETBACK for Mumbai Indians: Superstar player likely to miss matches

    Sports 15 hours ago

  3. Lok Sabha Polls: Nakul Nath Declares Assets Worth Rs 700 Crore

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  4. Man Missing After Avalanche In Himachal's Manali

    India News15 hours ago

  5. 'GO TELL BCCI, this is what we are gonna do': MS Dhoni to CSK manager

    Sports 16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo