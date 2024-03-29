American Pie Actor Jason Biggs Reflects On His Past Struggles, Talks About Alcohol Addiction

Advertisement

Jason Biggs recently opened up about his past battles with alcohol. The actor revealed that he used to hide his addiction from his wife Jenny Mollen.

Jason Biggs on his past struggles

The American Pie actor was recently seen on his wife's podcast All the Fails, where he admitted that he continued to drink alcohol while attending counseling. “I’m going to therapy and ‘working on things,’ but meanwhile I’m leaving therapy, having just had a good session, and I’m going to the liquor store and buying a fifth of vodka, drinking it and then driving home,” Biggs said.

On listening to this, Mollen was shocked to learn that she never realized the extent of his alcohol addiction. “How did I not notice?” she asked.

“I knew how to get wasted enough to where I took myself out of the life equation, took myself out of the present, didn’t have to connect in a way that made me feel things,” Biggs said. He further added, “I had it figured out to a T but not get too drunk where I couldn’t have a conversation with you. I was replacing those bottles in the bar all the time, all the time.”

Jason Biggs celebrated one year of sobriety in 2018

This is not the first time that the actor has opened up about his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction. Celebrating his one year of sobriety on Instagram in October 2018, the actor wrote, “I first tried to get sober over 5 years ago, when the weight of my obsession with booze and drugs became too heavy for me to handle. Turns out this shit is hard.” He further added, “After some fits and starts, I’ve managed to put together one year of sobriety. I’m as proud of it as anything in my life. If you’re struggling, know there’s help. Don’t be ashamed. We can do this.”