Amid Dating Rumours, Konkona Sen Sharma And Amol Parashar Make Public Appearance At Gram Chikitsalay Screening

Vinay Pathak and Amol Parashar’s Gram Chikitsalay is now streaming on Prime Video. Created by Panchayat maker Deepak Kumar Sharma, the show has received positive feedback from viewers. At a screening organised in Mumbai, a viral moment captured Wake Up Sid actress Konkona Sensharma and Amol Parashar appearing together publicly as a couple for the first time.

Konkona Sensharma and Amol Parashar made their first public appearance together

Konkona Sen Sharma and Amol Parashar made what appears to be their first public appearance as a couple at the screening of Gram Chikitsalay on Wednesday night, May 14. They greeted each other warmly with a hug and posed for the cameras, flashing their brightest smiles.

Konkona stood out in a sharp grey pantsuit, accessorised with a black clutch, a watch, and statement earrings. Amol opted for an effortlessly stylish look, wearing a classic blue pinstripe suit. Photos and videos of their appearance are circulating on social media, further fuelling the long-standing speculations about their relationship.

When did Konkona and Amol start dating?

Rumours about their relationship had been circulating for a while and appeared to be confirmed when Konkona's ex-husband, actor Ranvir Shorey, replied to a post on X (formerly Twitter). A user commented, “Konkana Sen Sharma took the best decision to leave Ranvir Shorey and date Secular Amol Parashar.” Ranvir responded succinctly, “I agree,” further fuelling the dating rumours.