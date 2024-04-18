Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh, who is receiving praise for his recent film Amar Singh Chamkila, has always been secretive about his personal life. The singer has never spoken out about his personal affairs, which recently led to several speculations about him being married and having a son. During a conversation with Bollywood Now, actor Anjum Batra shed light on Diljit's relationship status and revealed why he doesn't speak about it.

Anjum reveals why Diljit doesn't talk about his personal life

During the interview, Anjum Batra revealed why Diljit Dosanjh is always so secretive about his personal life. Further talking about his marital status, Batra said that he doesn't hae any idea about it. However, he said, "He told us that once, many years ago, in Punjab, there were some protests against one of his songs outside his house. Since then, he has been very protective of his family and that is why he keeps his family lowkey. He prefers that his family stays away from this world of showbiz."

Is Diljit Dosanjh married?

While the rumours of Diljit Dosanjh being married were already on the internet. A recent revelation by an unnamed friend fueled the rumours. According to the friend, Diljit is a very private person and his wife is of American-Indian descent. The friend even claimed that the actor-singer even has a son." Soon after, Diljit's fans began to circulate a photo of the Crew actor alongside a mystery woman claiming she was his wife.

Diljit's viral photo | Image: Reddit

Days after the photo went viral on the internet, the mystery woman whose name is Oshin Sai took to her Reddit Account to clear the air. In a long note, she denied the rumours of being Diljit's wife. She even claimed that her photos are from the time when she collaborated with Diljit on the song Shoon Shaan for the 2015 film Mukhtiar Chadha. Despite the frequent rumours, Diljit Dosanjh never confirmed or denied the reports.