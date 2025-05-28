Amitabh Bachchan Buys Fourth Property Near Ram Janmabhoomi Temple In Ayodhya, Massive Plot Is Worth ₹40 Crore: Reports

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is currently invested heavily in real estate. With multiple properties in Mumbai and Prayagraj, Big B is now making back-to-back purchases of land in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. As per the latest reports coming in, the Piku actor has bought his fourth plot in Ayodhya recently, near the sacred land of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. Reports say he paid a staggering ₹40 crore for the property.

As per reports, the expansive property covers 25,000 square feet and is located near the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. It is also close to the upscale real estate project Sarayu, where Big B had previously made investments.

Big B had earlier invested ₹14.50 crore in the Sarayu project. Just days before the inauguration of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, he purchased a 5,372-square-foot plot for ₹4.54 crore.

"This is the start of a heartfelt journey into the soul of Ayodhya, where tradition and modernity seamlessly co-exist, creating an emotional tapestry that resonates with me deeply. I am looking forward to building my home in the global spiritual capital," he reportedly shared.

The 82-year-old recently acquired another plot spanning 54,000 square feet in Ayodhya, registered under his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s trust. Reports suggest that he intends to construct a memorial for his late father on this land. Ayodhya is well-connected to nearby cities, including Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad), the birthplace of Big B.