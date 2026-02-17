Amul Topical Honours Farhan Akhtar's Hollywood Debut In Beatles Biopic As Maestro Ravi Shankar

Amul India has marked Farhan Akhtar's major Hollywood milestone with its signature celebratory topical, as the actor gears up for his international film debut portraying sitar maestro Ravi Shankar in director Sam Mendes' ambitious project, ‘The Beatles- A Four-Film Cinematic Event.’

The dairy brand, known for its timely and witty illustrations honouring cultural moments, dedicated its latest doodle to Akhtar's casting announcement.

The upcoming film series is structured as four interconnected biopics, each narrated from the perspective of a different member of the iconic British band, The Beatles. The project is slated for a global theatrical release in April 2028.

Akhtar will step into the role of Pandit Ravi Shankar, whose influence on The Beatles, particularly through his close friendship with guitarist George Harrison, played a pivotal role in introducing Indian classical music to Western popular culture.

Advertisement

Shankar's mentorship of Harrison led to the incorporation of the sitar and Indian musical elements into several Beatles tracks, creating a cross-cultural exchange that reshaped the band's evolving sound during the late 1960s.

The ensemble cast features Paul Mescal, who will portray Paul McCartney, while Harris Dickinson takes on the role of John Lennon. Barry Keoghan has been cast as Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn will essay George Harrison.

Advertisement

While Akhtar previously made a brief appearance as Waleed in the Marvel series 'Ms. Marvel' in 2022, this film represents his first major international screen role.

Farhan Akhtar, known for his versatility as an actor, director, and singer, made his acting debut in the year 2008 with the musical drama film 'Rock On!!' in which he also showcased his singing talent and lent his voice to the super hit tracks of the film like 'Socha Hai', 'Pichle Saat Dino Mein' and the title track of the film and received a lot of appreciation for his performance.

In addition to these, he has other chartbuster tracks to his name, including 'Senorita', 'Gallan Goodiyan', 'Atrangi Yaari', 'Manzar Naya', and more.