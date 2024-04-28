Advertisement

The Ambanis hosted a three-day grand pre-wedding bash for Anant and Radhika Merchant in March this year. The event was held in Gujarat's Jamnagar. The gala was attended by several notable personalities including Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and more. Days after the pre-wedding bash, photos from Anant and Radhika's secret pre-wedding celebrations from London have gone viral.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in London

After a grand event in Jamnagar, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have seemingly started their second pre-wedding celebrations in London. Several visuals from the gala have surfaced online. The second pre-wedding celebrations are reportedly taking place at the Stoke Park estate. If reports are to be believed, Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have attended the bash. Not just them, but Atif Aslam along with his wife Sarah Atif have also graced the occasion. Take a look at the viral photos below.

Viral photo from London | Image: Ambani Update/Instagram

Viral photo of Anant Ambani from London | Image: Ambani Update/Instagram

Viral photo of Anant Ambani from London | Image: Ambani Update/Instagram

What do we know about the three-day lavish pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar?

The Ambanis hosted a lavish pre-wedding bash for three days in Jamnagar for over 1200 guests which included business tycoons like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and politicians. The event kickstarted on March 1, the day witnessed a fancy cocktail party which was themed An Evening In Everland. During the event, the guests were shown a beautiful drone show which introduced them to Ambanis' latest initiative Vanatara, which is an animal rescue centre. It was followed by an iconic performance by pop icon Rihanna, which marked her India debut.

Day two was all about A Walk On The Wildside which took the guests on a tour of Vantara. In the evening, a beautiful sangeet night was held which was titled Mela Rogue. On day 3, the Ambanis hosted a brunch which was titled Tusker Trails, in the evening they held the Hastakshar ceremony which saw the bride and groom register their marriage.