Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding Festivities Day 2: Inside Photos Of Sonam, Ivanka, Deepika, Ranveer
Day 2 of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities began with the guests taking a tour of Vantara. Several photos and videos are now going viral.
The second day of the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash began with a walk on the wild side. The guests took a trip to experience the new animal care centre Vantara. Inside photos from the first event of the second day are now doing rounds on social media.
Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone walk on the wild side in white
The theme of day 2 of the Anant-Radhika pre-wedding commenced with a tour of Vantara. Guests at the event were expected to wear attire resembling Jungle Fever. Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos with her designer Anamika Khanna. The duo posed from Vabtara twinning in white. She shared the photo with the caption, “My Date for the 🦁Love you anamika.. no one like you.”
The Aisha actress donned an Indo-Western all-white outfit. She paired the outfit with a statement green emerald. Deepika Padukone also shared photos of her look from the day. The mom-to-be posed in an all-white pant suit which she paired with high heel sandals and sunglasses. Vicky Kaushal who joined the festivities from the second day, also shared his look. The actor posed in a cream shirt and pants teamed with a lavender t-shirt.
Ivanka Trump embraces Gujarati tradition, practices dandiya-garba
Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka is one of the international celebs attending the pre-wedding events of Anant and Radhika. She also embraced Indian culture for the event. After donning an exquisite saree on the first day, she opted for a white kurta for the first event on day 2. She donned a white floor-length kurta with Indian motifs.
Sharing the photo on Instagram stories, she flaunted the back which carried intricate embroidery. She posed with her daughter who wore a chikankari suit. Sharing another video, Ivanka can be seen practising garba and dandiya with a group of dancers.
