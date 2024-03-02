Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 22:26 IST

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding Festivities Day 2: Inside Photos Of Sonam, Ivanka, Deepika, Ranveer

Day 2 of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities began with the guests taking a tour of Vantara. Several photos and videos are now going viral.

Celebs
Celebs | Image:Ivanka Trump/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The second day of the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash began with a walk on the wild side. The guests took a trip to experience the new animal care centre Vantara. Inside photos from the first event of the second day are now doing rounds on social media. 

Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone walk on the wild side in white 

The theme of day 2 of the Anant-Radhika pre-wedding commenced with a tour of Vantara. Guests at the event were expected to wear attire resembling Jungle Fever. Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos with her designer Anamika Khanna. The duo posed from Vabtara twinning in white. She shared the photo with the caption, “My Date for the 🦁Love you anamika.. no one like you.” 

Deepika Padukone on day 2 | Image: Instagram 

The Aisha actress donned an Indo-Western all-white outfit. She paired the outfit with a statement green emerald. Deepika Padukone also shared photos of her look from the day. The mom-to-be posed in an all-white pant suit which she paired with high heel sandals and sunglasses. Vicky Kaushal who joined the festivities from the second day, also shared his look. The actor posed in a cream shirt and pants teamed with a lavender t-shirt. 

Advertisement

 

Ivanka Trump embraces Gujarati tradition, practices dandiya-garba 

Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka is one of the international celebs attending the pre-wedding events of Anant and Radhika. She also embraced Indian culture for the event. After donning an exquisite saree on the first day, she opted for a white kurta for the first event on day 2. She donned a white floor-length kurta with Indian motifs. 

Ivanka Trump's look for day 2 | Image: Ivanka Trump/Instagram 

Sharing the photo on Instagram stories, she flaunted the back which carried intricate embroidery. She posed with her daughter who wore a chikankari suit. Sharing another video, Ivanka can be seen practising garba and dandiya with a group of dancers. 

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 21:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

5 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

5 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

5 hours ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

5 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

5 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

5 hours ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

5 hours ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

6 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

6 hours ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

a day ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

a day ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Haryana Man Killed Minor Niece After Raping Her

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. WPL 2024 Highlights: MI thrashes RCB by 7 wickets

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  3. Black Dominated Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Bash

    Web Stories12 minutes ago

  4. Adani to invest Rs 75,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh

    Business News13 minutes ago

  5. Bengaluru Cafe Blast: Rameshwaram Cafe to Reopen on March 8, Says CEO

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo