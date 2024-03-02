English
INSIDE PHOTOS: Vickat, Mark Zuckerberg Dress Up For Anant-Radhika's Jungle-themed Pre-wedding Bash

The second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash kickstarted with a jungle safari event - A Walk On The Wildside.

Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal | Image:Saina Nehwal/instagram
The second day of the 3-day pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant started with “A Walk on the Wildside”. This comes after a lavish cocktail night which was headlined by pop star Rihanna who put up her maiden show in India. Photos of the guests from the first event of day 2 are doing rounds on social media. 

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s first photos from Anant-Radhika pre-wedding surfaces

Unlike other Bollywood celebrities, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal joined the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant a day late. The couple arrived in Jamnagar today, March 2. While they gave Rihanna’s concert at cocktail night a miss, the couple was dressed to the nines for the next event. 

A photo shared by ace badminton player Saina Nehwal shows the couple dressed in florals as per the theme of the day. Additionally, Shahid Kapoor, who also missed the first day of the festivities posed for a selfie with his wife Mira Rajput from the jungle safari. Neetu Kapoor also shared a selfie of herself in a cheetah print outfit. Saina Nehwal also shared a photo from the second day with Genelia D Souza and Ritesh Deshmukh. 

Photo of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput | Image: Mira Rajput/Instagram 
A photo shared by Neetu Kapoor | Image: Neetu Kapoor/instagram 

Mark Zuckerberg poses with the Ambanis on Day 2 of pre-wedding festivities 

Mark Zuckerberg and wife with the Ambanis | Image: Instagram 

The CEO of Meta is one of the high-profile international guests who are in attendance at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani. The business magnate shared a photo with his wife from the first event of day 2. The couple dressed in floral and animal print outfits, keeping with the theme of the event- Jungle Theme. The Meta CEO donned a shirt with a tiger print, symbolising the national animal of India. In another photo, the couple could be seen posing with Mukesh Ambani and the brother of the groom Akash Ambani, who also donned a similar tiger-print shirt. 

