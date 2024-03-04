Advertisement

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 3-day pre-wedding bash was a star-studded event like no other. Indian and international celebs turned up in scores in Jamnagar, Gujarat to participate in the union of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant and industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika. From Rihanna's concert to billionaire businessmen Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Gautam Adani and others marking their presence, everything about the festivities was lavish and never-seen-before.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Here are the highlights from day 1 of Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations, themed 'An Evening In Everland.

Ambanis welcome guests

Mukesh Ambani, in a heartfelt speech, welcomed guests to Jamnagar. "Ye toh rabb ne bana di jodi hai!' I urge all of you to sing and dance and feel young at heart again! I will try hard too," said the Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman and Managing Director.

Anant Ambani's emotional speech for Parents and guests.



Mukesh Ambani in tears.#AnantRadhikaWedding pic.twitter.com/1gTz0XrKzk — Ravikumar JSP (@RavikumarJSP) March 3, 2024

Later, Anant Ambani delivered an emotional welcome speech which moved his father Mukesh Ambani to tears. "My family has gone all out to make me feel special. Everyone has been sleeping for less than 3 hours a day for the last 2-3 months. My life has not been entirely a bed of roses. I have experienced the pain of thorns and faced many health issues since childhood, but my father and mother have never let me feel that I have suffered. They have always stood by me," Anant said.

Mesmerising drone show

Drones painted the night sky in Jamnagar, Gujarat with a mesmerising light show which highlighted Vantara (Star of the Forest) programme, an umbrella initiative to focus on rescue, treatment, care and rehabilitation of injured, abused and threatened animals. It also showcased the love story of Anant and Radhika.

Vantara show

The night became even more enchanting with the Vantara Show, where the guests marvelled at the beauty of the animal kingdom.

Rihanna rocks Jamnagar

Pop-star Rihanna, who reportedly charged $6.4 million or more for her maiden performance in India, sang her hit tracks Work, Rude Boy, Pour it Up, Diamonds, Wild Thoughts among others.

She also got the Ambanis grooving to her beats as the they joined her on stage.