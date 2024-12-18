Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant To Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal: Celebrities Who Tied The Knot In 2024

Year Ender 2024: Several celebrities began their happily ever after in the past year. While some like Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth opted for a hush-hush event, others like Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant went in for opulence. Take a look back at the year's biggest celebrity weddings.

Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was one of the most talked about event of the year | Image: Instagram

One cannot even begin to mention the weddings of 2024 without noting Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony on July 12 in Mumbai after a series of pre-wedding festivities that began in March. The couple's wedding became the talk of the town not just in India but on the global stage as well. Who's who from the fields of entertainment, sports, business and politics were in attendance. Some notable personalities who attended the pre-wedding and wedding of the couple included Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Priyanka Chopra, the Bachchan family, Rajinikanth and all of Bollywood, barring a few.

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in an intimate ceremony | Image: Instagram



Sonakshi got married to Zaheer on June 23 this year in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding. Sharing the photos from her wedding, the actor wrote an elaborate caption. The wedding was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance. The reception was attended by a constellation of Bollywood stars, including Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actress Saira Banu, who came to congratulate the couple and celebrate their union.

Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth on thier wedding day | Image: Instagram



Months after their engagement, the couple secretly tied the knot and shared their first photos as newlyweds on social media on September 16. The wedding ceremony of the couple seemed to be an intimate affair. The bride - Aditi Rao Hydari donned a muted saree teamed with a matching blouse for her big day. Her husband, Siddharth wore a traditional mundu teamed with a white kurta. They tied the knot in the presence of close friends and family only. This was followed by a more elaborate ceremony in Rajasthan in November.

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

A file photo of Rakul Preet Singh and Hackky Bhagnani from their wedding | Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on February 21, The couple had a beachside wedding in Goa, in the presence of their family and close friends such as Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal.

Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda tied the knot on March 15. The couple held her wedding ceremony in the National Capital in the presence of friends and family.

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare



A screengrab of Ira Khan's post | Image: Ira Khan/Instagram



Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare had a white wedding in Udaipur on January 10 after registering their marriage on January 3 in Mumbai in the presence of their family. The couple's pre-wedding festivities were usual yet unusual as they added some fun elements.

Keerthy Suresh-Anthony Thatil

Keerthy Suresh tied the knot in Goa | Image: Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy Suresh and businessman Antony Thattil tied the knot in Goa in the presence of friends and family members on December 12. Among the high-profile guests at the ceremony was Thalapathy Vijay, who has worked with the Kalki 2898 AD star in Bairavaa (2017) and Sarkar (2018). Keerthy looked stunning as the traditional South Indian bride, wearing a red silk saree for the nuptials. Antony complemented her in a veshti.

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala