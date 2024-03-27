Advertisement

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are rumoured to be dating for more than a year now. While the couple has never accepted their relationship in public, their public outings and holidays together have confirmed their link-up rumours. Clearing the air, the Dream Girl 2 actress who appeared on the latest episode of a chat show has seemingly confirmed her relationship status.

Ananya Panday says she is more than ‘just friends’ with Aditya Roy Kapur

Actress Ananya Panday, who received a lot of positive responses to her work in the streaming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, has said that she and her rumoured beau Aditya Roy Kapur are “not just friends”. The actress recently appeared on the 6th season of the popular chat show No Filter Neha hosted by Neha Dhupia and broke her silence on her equation with the Aashiqui 2 actor. In the promo of the show, Ananya and Neha can be seen discussing about Aditya and Ananya goes on to say that she and Aditya are not just friends but very good friends.

A file photo of Aditya Roy Kapur with Ananya Panday | Iamge: Ananya Panday/Instagram

Neha Dhupia said: "I clicked a photograph and got the hashtag An-Adi. You and Aditya Roy Kapur were just talking, so I am just gonna clarify that you guys are just friends, just talking. I happened to click a photograph at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party and people started zooming into it. Do you wanna talk about that moment?” Ananya Panday said: “I never said just friends Neha, you said that. Like we are very good friends now, not just friends. I don't think there's much to talk about.”

When Ananya Panday she felt Ananya ‘Coy’ Kapur on hearing Aditya’s name

In November, Ananya along with Sara Ali Khan appeared on another chat show where she addressed her rumoured relationship. She spoke about her equation with actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who she is rumoured to be dating. As the show host probed Ananya in his signature style asking indirectly about Aditya Roy Kapur with reference to the two being spotted together on holidays recently. Ananya responded with relationship advice: “Do what works for you,” which was followed by fiercely drawing out her guards: “Some things are private and special. And it should be kept that way (sic).”

A file photo of Aditya Roy Kapur with Ananya Panday | Iamge: Instagram

She then manoeuvred the conversation to her professional life because “no one is talking about it” as the actress mentioned. But the host wasn’t the one to give up so easily as he said: “I will get to that but are you in a friendzone with Aditya Roy Kapur?” Elsewhere during the rapid-fire, the host threw a direct question to Ananya: “Are you dating Aditya Roy Kapur?” Responding to the same, Ananya said: “I’m feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur answering that question.”

(With inputs from IANS)