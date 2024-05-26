Advertisement

Actor Anasuya Sengupta, who won the Best Actress award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for her role in Konstantin Bojanov's The Shameless, received a warm welcome upon her arrival at Delhi airport. Sengupta, originally from Kolkata, is the first Indian actor to achieve this honour.

Anasuya Sengupta expresses gratitude

Expressing her gratitude and excitement, she told ANI, "It feels great. I just want to go back to the family and take a rest for two days. I will be back after that. I want to thank everyone." Sengupta's historic win marks a significant milestone not only in her career but also for Indian cinema on the global stage. The Shameless, executive produced by Deepti Chawla, competed in the Un Certain Regard section of the 77th Cannes Film Festival and received widespread acclaim. The film narrates Renuka's (Sengupta) harrowing yet empowering journey as she escapes a brothel in Delhi after killing a police officer and explores her complex relationship with her love interest, played by Omara Shetty.

#WATCH | Actress Anasuya Sengupta, who won the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival for Sengupta's role in Bulgarian director Konstantin Bojanov's 'The Shameless', reaches Delhi airport. pic.twitter.com/8jICR17RW7 — ANI (@ANI)

Shot against the scenic backdrop of Nepal and the bustling streets of Mumbai, The Shameless is a cinematic masterpiece awaiting its Indian release. Anasuya's dedication to her craft and her poignant portrayal of Renuka have undoubtedly set a new standard in Indian cinema.

Who is Anasuya Sengupta?

Originally hailing from Kolkata, Anasuya's journey to cinematic stardom took an unconventional path. Despite primarily working as a production designer in Mumbai and contributing her talents to notable projects like Masaba Gupta's Masaba Masaba and Srijit Mukherjee's segment in Netflix's Satyajit Ray anthology, her transition to acting was serendipitous. The director of The Shameless stumbled upon her potential through her Facebook posts, propelling her into the limelight.