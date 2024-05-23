Advertisement

A judge has ruled that Angelina Jolie must produce eight years' worth of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) in her legal battle with Brad Pitt over their French winery, Chateau Miraval. On May 16, Judge Lia Martin of Los Angeles Superior Court ordered Jolie to provide all non-privileged documents within 60 days in response to Pitt's requests, according to PEOPLE.

Why are the NDAs being produced at court?

Pitt's lawyers argue that these NDAs are crucial to understanding Jolie's reasons for refusing to adhere to her contractual obligations when she sold her winery shares. According to PEOPLE, Pitt described the ruling as a "significant blow" to Jolie's credibility and a challenge for her to substantiate her claims with actual facts.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie | Image: X

“This is a business dispute that they have made unnecessarily personal and they are now being held accountable," said the source, according to PEOPLE.

Jolie's attorney, Paul Murphy, stated they are "more than happy to turn them over." He claimed that common NDAs are not comparable to Pitt’s demands, which he said aim to cover up his personal misconduct. Murphy noted that the court acknowledged the potential relevance of these NDAs to the issue of Pitt's conduct, which is a key point in the case. He welcomed the transparency this ruling would bring to all parties' discovery responses.

Murphy expressed hope that the litigation's end would come soon, allowing the family to heal from the false narratives surrounding the case.

What more do we know about Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie's case?

Pitt's legal team previously accused Jolie of refusing to produce any relevant documents besides those concerning agreements between herself and Pitt, according to PEOPLE. They also sought any NDA between Jolie and third parties who assisted with their children's care. The court's order limits production to documents from 2014 through February 17, 2022, dismissing Jolie’s objections about their relevance.

This order is part of the ongoing legal battle over Chateau Miraval. Recently, Pitt's lawyers submitted a declaration from Tony Webb, a security company owner who worked for Jolie from 2000 to 2020 and still works for Pitt. Webb claimed that a Jolie aide, Michael Vieira, tried to enlist his help to dissuade two bodyguards from testifying in Jolie’s separate custody battle with Pitt, according to PEOPLE.