Anil Kapoor And Sonam Kapoor Gets Emotional As They Share Unseen Memories Of Nirmal Kapoor

Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor's mother, Nirmal Kapoor passed away on May 2 in Mumbai due to age-related health issues. Many celebrities and fans have been consoling family and sharing their tribute. Days after her demise, Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor shared unseen pictures of Nirmal Kapoor on their social media with an emotional note.
On Tuesday, Anil Kapoor shared a heartfelt note on Instagram alongside a carousel of photos featuring his mother, himself, and his extended family. He expressed deep gratitude for the unwavering support and love they received, especially from the film fraternity.
Describing his mother as a “remarkable” woman, Kapoor reflected on her role in keeping the Kapoor family united. He also shared that he feels “overwhelmed” by the outpouring of condolences during this challenging time.
Later in the evening, Sonam Kapoor also posted a heartfelt tribute to her 'dadi,' Nirmal Kapoor, on Instagram. She shared a series of photos featuring her grandmother. One childhood picture shows Sonam posing with Nirmal and her sister Rhea Kapoor. Another captures Sonam as a bride, holding Nirmal’s hands. One image also includes Sonam’s son, Vayu, visiting his great-grandmother in the hospital.
In her caption, Sonam recited a mantra and expressed her affection for her grandmother, simply writing, “Love you Dadi.”
