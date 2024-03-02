Advertisement

Anil Kapoor is among the many attendees at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The second day of the pre-wedding bash has two events lined up. The morning of the second day began with “A Walk on the Wild Side” for guests wherein they experienced nature in Vantara. Anil took to his Instagram account to pen a note for the experience.

Anil Kapoor says stepping into Vantara was a ‘revelation’

On the second day, guests at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding ceremony took a walk on the wild side. The guests got a glimpse of the newly made centre for animal care Vantara. With the theme -Jungle Fever, the guests went on a jungle safari to experience the shelter care.

Penning a note for the same, Anil Kapoor shared a photo of the soon-to-be weds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant and wrote, “Stepping into Anant Ambani’s Vantara was a revelation of boundless love and passion for animals. Having visited zoos around the world, I’ve never encountered such profound care and affection for creatures great and small.” He called the trip a ‘transformative experience’ and wrote, “We’ve all seen documentaries on animal welfare, but witnessing the devotion firsthand at Vantara was a transformative experience. Anant’s unwavering commitment to each resident, from the gentle giants like elephants to the majestic lions, is palpable in every corner of the sanctuary. It’s a testament to his vision and compassion, igniting hope for the preservation of our planet’s precious wildlife. It was a wonderful experience, one that I will cherish forever.”

Day 2 of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding takes guests inside Vantara

The first event on the second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities is called “A Walk on the Wildside”. The guests at the event are expected to dress in chic casual attire. The wardrobe planner given by the hosts advised the guests to wear comfortable footwear as a tour of the rescue centre and care facility inside Vantara would be given.

The second event of the day is called “Mela Rogue”. The evening will be full of musical performances and the guests will take on the dance floor as well. The dress code for the evening is ‘dazzling desi romance’. Indian ethnic attire will take prominence at the bash.