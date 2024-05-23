Advertisement

Anupam Kher took to social media to alert his followers about a deceptive video circulating under his name. In his message, Kher cautioned his fans against a fraudulent video created by an individual named Rehan Malik, who operates a Telegram channel called Rehan Malik - Honest Tipper. This channel is reportedly linked to a betting site.

Online betting apps have been under the scanner since the Mahadev App came under ED's scanner last year and several celebrities were investigated for their alleged links to its owners Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, who operated the controversial app from Dubai.

Advertisement

File photo of Anupam Kher | Image: IMDb

Anupam Kher warns against his fake video

Kher's message on X (formerly Twitter) read, "BEWARE: A friend sent me this video! Where one #RehanMalik has made my fake video and posted it on his #TelegramChannel under the name of 'Rehan Malik - Honest Tipper'! It is a betting site. Please don't get conned by it! Thanks. @CPMumbaiPolice @Mum_CyberPolice."

Advertisement

BEWARE: A friend sent me this video! Where one #RehanMalik has made my fake video and posted it on his #TelegramChannel under the name of “Rehan Malik - Honest Tipper!” It is a betting site. Please don’t get conned by it! Thanks. @CPMumbaiPolice @Mum_CyberPolice pic.twitter.com/kAOBUakyTa — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher)

The fake video features Kher apparently endorsing the betting site. This tactic aims at misleading viewers into believing that Kher supports or is associated with the platform, thereby lending it unwarranted credibility.

Advertisement

By tagging the official handles of the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the Mumbai Cyber Police, Kher has also sought the intervention of law enforcement to address the issue. Their action is crucial in tracking down the perpetrator and preventing further dissemination of the fake video.

Kher set to make his return to the director's chair

Anupam Kher is currently busy with directing his upcoming feature film Tanvi The Great. The movie marks Kher's second project as director after 2002 release Om Jai Jagadish. The shooting of Tanvi the Great, a musical story, is underway, since early this year. He will also be seen onscreen in Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan, set to release on May 24.

(With IANS inputs)

Advertisement