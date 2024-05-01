Anushka Sharma Birthday: When The Actress Said She Won’t Do Movies Just To ‘Stay In The Game’

Advertisement

Anushka Sharma has been enjoying life away from the big screen for quite some time now. Mother of two, the actress was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. On the occasion of her birthday today, taking a look back at the time, the Band Baaja Baraat star stated that she would not do movies just for the sake of it.

What did Anushka Sharma say about taking a break from acting?

In a 2023 interview with Grazia India, Anushka Sharma mentioned that she would take time out to do movies only if she finds it worthy of her time. The actress, who was tending to her three-year-old daughter Vamika at the time, asserted that she does not want to continue acting in films just so that she ‘stays in the game’. She argued the importance of spending time with family and work-life balance.

A file photo of Anushka Sharma | Image: Instagram

Anushka told the publication, “I’m okay to do more movies but only if it’s worth taking my time out and if it makes sense. I don’t want to do movies just to stay in the game – I’m very clear about that.” She also mentioned that being a mother has taken priority over her career at the time. Anushka added, “It’s a very real thing, caring for another human – and putting the child first in everything. I want to mention this – that it’s so important to have this connect with your child.” The actress has embraced motherhood for the second time recently. She along with her husband Virat Kohli welcomed a baby boy- Akaay in February earlier this year.

Why did Anushka Sharma take a break from acting?

In the same conversation, Anushka stated that her working patterns became unhealthy which is when she decided to put breaks. She shared, “I was on autopilot, and it got exhausting. There was a period when I was shooting two films simultaneously. I made choices that weren’t necessarily healthy.” She added that she wanted to experience other things.

A file photo of Anushka Sharma | Image: Instagram

She also argued that while there was no ‘right time’ to take a break she needed the challenge to think of a world beyond movies. She added, “There’s never a good time to step away from creative opportunities, but I needed to grow and I needed to challenge myself in a different way to figure out, I don’t know, a purpose, and live a little outside of the movie sets and promotional tours, and dresses and heels, and have authentic exchanges with people.” Anushka Sharma will be next seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress which is awaiting release.