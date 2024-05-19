Anushka Sharma Cheers For Virat Kohli As RCB Beats CSK To Qualify For IPL 2024 Playoffs

Advertisement

Anushka Sharma has always been the biggest supporter of her husband Virat Kohli. The actress often takes to the stands when the former Indian cricket team captain plays matches. On May 18, Virat Kohli’s RCB locked horns with Chennai Super Kings at the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Photos and videos of Anushka Sharma from the match are now going viral on social media.

RCB’s winning moment leaves Anushka Sharma teary eyed

On May 18, Anushka Sharma witnessed the iconic match between RCB and CSK in the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The actress took to the stands to cheer for her husband, Virat Kohli, who is a right hand batsman for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The match held special significance as it determined which among the two teams will qualify for the play offs and ultimately make it to the eliminator round at this year’s premier league.

anushka sharma is looking so gorgeous omg 🤍pic.twitter.com/yVBPZVb3Em — ً (@nushloml)

Viruska ❤️ Before Match

RCB Playoffs



RCB vs CSK #Bengaluru #Viralvideo #ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma #RCB #RCBvsCSK #Kim_TakeOff pic.twitter.com/EeitIo2Yo4 — Rakib Molla (@Rakibmolla0786)

New mom Anushka Sharma could be seen getting excited and overwhelmed with every wicket taken by RCB and every boundary hit by the batsmen. However, a special moment from the match was caught by the cameras. When RCB emerged victorious with a 27-run lead over Chennai Super Kings, both Anushka and Virat could be seen getting emotional and were unable to hold back tears. Photos and videos of the same are doing rounds on social media. After winning the match, the cricketer could be seen giving a flying kiss to his wife who was elated for him and cheered from the audience.

Advertisement

Fans call Anushka Sharma ‘lady luck’ as RCB records sixth consecutive win

This is not the first time the Band Baaja Baraat actress has taken to the stands to support her husband. Anushka Sharma, is a regular to Virat Kohli’s matches and her presence seems to be lucky for the team. Several fans on social media have pointed out that RSB has won six consecutive matches and the actress was present in the audience for all six of them.

Advertisement

Screengrab of a post | Image: X

Screengrab of a post | Image: X

A user took to their X (formerly Twitter) account to write, “Every boy needs a partner like Anushka Sharma”. Another fan wrote, “She supports he delivers we love you guys virushka forever lucky charm of virat. Anushka Sharma supports her like no one else .” Another fan posted a photo of the actress from the stadium and wrote, “Anushka Sharma, our lucky charm.” Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Italy in 2017. The couple is parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay.