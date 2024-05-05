Advertisement

Anushka Sharma recently embraced motherhood for the second time. The actress and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli welcomed their son - Akaay in February this year. For the first time after the birth of Akaay, Anushka made her first official public appearance. The Pari fame attended an Indian Premiere League (IPL) match on May 4.

Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli at RCB vs GT match

On May 4, Anushka Sharma attended the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore’s match against Gujarat Titans, held at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium. The actress often takes to the stands to cheer for her husband, the former Indian team skipper who plays for the RCB in the T-20 series. Several photos and videos of Anushka from the stadium are now doing rounds on social media.

Anushka Sharma in the Chinnaswamy stadium. pic.twitter.com/zzNbmNY9Zv — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh)

In the videos from inside the stadium, Anushka could be seen cheering for Virat as he made an impressive 42 runs in the match. The new mother donned a light blue shirt and teamed it with a sports cap and matching bottoms. For the unversed, Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the match against Gujarat Titans by four wickets.

Anushka Sharma's birthday celebration with husband Virat and RCB players

On May 3, days after Anushka’s birthday, photos from her celebration went viral online. The actress rang in her special day with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli. The couple was joined by other cricketers Faff Du Plessis, Glen Maxwell and their partners. The gang stepped out for a meal in Bangalore. For the uninitiated, Virat Kohli is currently partaking in the ongoing Indian Premiere League as a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team.

Image: Virat Gang/Instagram

A photo from the celebration was shared by a chef Manu Chandra. Sharing the photo he wrote in the caption, “Shiny happy people + good food = joy. Such a lovely evening this was, made better for this lots of absolute love for the pursuit of great nosh. Happy happy birthday Anushka Sharma.” Virat and Anushka seemed to have taken a break from parental duties tending to their children Vamika and 3-month-old Akaay.