Advertisement

Anushka Sharma has been in the spotlight following the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match in the IPL 2024 Eliminator on Wednesday. Cricketer-husband Virat Kohli's team, RCB, lost the match, and a video of Anushka appearing tense as she watched it has been widely shared online. On Thursday, a new photo of Virat and Anushka from the IPL 2024 also surfaced.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's photo from IPL goes viral

In the recent picture taken at an IPL match, Anushka and Virat are seen smiling widely for the camera, with Virat's arm around Anushka. Anushka is dressed in a black dress, while Virat is wearing RCB's jersey.

Fitness instructor Shubham Raheja posed with the couple in the photo. He captioned it on Instagram, "Every moment is unforgettable with @virat.kohli bhaiya and @anushkasharma - the atmosphere is high voltage."

Advertisement

After RCB won the high-stakes match against CSK, they played the playoff game against the Rajasthan Royals on May 22. Anushka Sharma was present in the stands, wearing a multicolored shirt paired with blue denim. However, she appeared a bit worried as RCB couldn't secure a win and were eliminated from the IPL 2024 tournament.

Advertisement

Virat and Anushka welcome their second child

Virat and Anushka got married on December 11, 2017. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Vamika, on January 11, 2021. Their second child, a son named Akaay, was born on February 15, 2024.

Advertisement

In a joint post the couple wrote, “With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world!”