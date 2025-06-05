Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Make First Public Appearance After Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede Incident Due To RCB's Historic Victory At IPL 2025

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted stepping out of the Mumbai airport today. The power couple still savouring (RCB) Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s historic IPL 2025 win. Their arrival comes a day after the tragic incident in Bengaluru, where celebrations outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium turned into chaos. 11 people lost their lives, and over 30 were injured while attempting to enter a party held to celebrate RCB's IPL triumph.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli return after RCB’s historic victory

In videos and photos shared by paparazzi pages, both, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma looked effortlessly stylish in coordinating black and white casual outfits. The couple, who seemed visibly tense, quickly got into their Range Rover and drove away. Fans, after watching the videos, remarked on their distressed expressions. This was their first public appearance following the tragic stampede.

On June 4, a stampede occurred during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2025 title celebration at Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium. The joyous occasion turned into a heartbreaking tragedy, claiming several lives and injuring many others. Disturbing visuals showed unconscious individuals receiving CPR at the scene, while others were carried to nearby hospitals in desperate attempts to save lives.