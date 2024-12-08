AP Dhillon FALLS Mid-Performance At Mumbai Concert, Video Goes Viral

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon is touring three cities in India, starting with Mumbai. On Saturday, December 7, the Insane singer set the stage on fire during his Brownprint Tour concert. However, the Indo-Canadian rapper-singer nearly experienced an awkward moment during his performance, and a video of the incident is now going viral.

AP Dhillon trips during Mumbai concert, videos go viral

AP Dhillon had a close call during his energetic performance in Mumbai on Saturday evening but handled it gracefully. The Indo-Canadian rapper-singer, performing at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex, almost stumbled while rushing onto the stage. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

The viral clip shows AP Dhillon hurrying towards the stage when he trips near the steps. For a brief moment, it appeared he might fall, but he quickly steadied himself just in time. Smiling after the near-miss, he resumed his performance effortlessly, maintaining his usual composure.

Later, the singer amped up the energy by jumping into the crowd and dancing with fans, a moment also captured in a widely shared video.

AP Dhillon called Malaika Arora ‘childhood crush’

AP Dhillon treated his fans with energetic performances of hits like Excuses, Brown Munde, With You, and Dil Nu. Alongside his partner, Shinda Kahlon, he also delighted the audience with tracks from his latest EP, including Bora Bora and Old Money.

During the show, Dhillon had a fanboy moment when he spotted Malaika in the crowd. He invited her on stage and confessed that she was his "childhood crush." Viral videos from the concert show Malaika dancing to his songs as fans cheered for the duo. Before she left the stage, they shared a warm hug.