Indo-Canadian singer-rapper AP Dhillon shared a glimpse of his debut performance at Coachella 2024 music festival in California. He posted a video on his Instagram handle in which he was seen singing and playing the guitar onstage. However, his a part of his gig did not go down well with some sections of social media users as Dhillon smashed his guitar on stage.

AP Dhillon gets criticised for his Coachella performance

Alongside the video, Dhillon wrote, "Brown Munde have left the dessert (sic)." While some of his fans praised him, others criticised him for breaking his guitar. Soon after he posted the video, the comments section was flooded with mixed reactions from social media users.

A netizen wrote, "Respect the things which brought you to this stage, It’s completely your and your loss." Another social media user commented, "And you think doing this looked good?" Coachella 2024 began on April 13 in Indio, California. The first day of the event featured performances by Lil Uzi Vert, Sabrina Carpenter, Lana Del Ray, Sid Sriram and ATEEZ, among others. Dhillon was part of the line up on April 14.

Sid Sriram’s first-ever Coachella performance

Apart from AP Dhillon, singer Sid Sriram marked his debut at Coachella 2024. He treated the festival attendees to a Tamil song. He took to his Instagram handle to share a video of his experience of playing at Coachella. Sid Sriram performed songs like Do The Dance, as well as Tamil songs like Kannalanae from Bombay, while also adding spiritual touch to his numbers. Sharing the video from Coachella, the singer wrote, “Coachella weekend 1 felt special. Understood the beast. Truly look forward to next week.”

Following Diljit Dosanjh's performance at Coachella last year, Indian-origin artists AP Dhillon, Sid, and NAV (Navraj Singh Goraya) performed this year. Sid, who performed on April 12, is scheduled to play again on April 19.