Apoorva Mukhija Breaks Silence On Sabrina Carpenter Concert Drama: This Controversy Hurt Me A Lot Because...

Apoorva Mukhija took to her YouTube account to share details of the Sabrina Carpenter concert, for which she received massive backlash. This came after her appearance on India's Got Latent, her comments on which sparked nationwide outrage. She recalled being told by an astrologer to take an international trip when she was troubled by the controversy. Though knowing it would not help, Apoorva decided to take a trip and attend the concert.

On April 9, Apoorva Mukhija addressed her fans on YouTube and spoke about the controversy that erupted after videos from her Sabrina Carpenter concert went viral. During the singer's Paris concert in March, 'The Rebel Kid' used her flashlight during the gig and was singing loudly, for which she received major backlash. While addressing her fans, she shared how the stadium was on a levitated platform and how the audience was seated on steps, therefore, she was not blocking anyone's view.



Also Read: Apoorva Mukhija Issues Apology For Fithy, Obscene Comments On Latent

She shared, “The concert started and nobody was standing in that area. I would've sat on my seat, but nobody was sitting there, and there was a lot of empty space, and I wanted to dance with my friends. I go there and dance, then 45 minutes go by, nobody stops, and no security comes, and nobody is standing there, and then 2 more people come and start dancing with us. Now, I love concerts, which is why this controversy hurt me a lot, because concerts are my happy place, and I didn't want to create a controversy there. I wanted my video on 3 songs- Please, Please, Please, Espresso and Juno, and I want you to go and see any influencer or a non-influencer page who attended the concert when they are getting their video made, their flash is on or not - everybody switches on their flash during concerts.”



She clarified, "At the place we were standing, we were not in anyone's line of sight, because the stairs were upside and when my friend put the flash, it was towards the stage, so nobody got flash in their eyes. It was a levitating stage. The whole video is from one song, Please Please Please, if you listen to it. The girls standing next to me, the moment I was making my video, were like ‘switch off your flash’. I told them I needed a video on 2 songs, so she started pushing me, in my vlog when I was getting my video made, she was pushing me, and I would slap her."



Also Read: When Jaya Bachchan Called Daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Her ‘Buddy’

However, she clarified that she never hit the person and informed that she is recording a vlog. She recalled getting notifications about the video from the concert going viral and had a 'panic attack'