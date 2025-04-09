Apoorva Mukhija Issues Apology For Fithy, Obscene Comments On Samay Raina's India's Got Latent, Calls Row 'Dehumanising'

On April 9, 'Rebel Kid' Apoorva Mukhija went live on YouTube to address her fans on the ongoing India's Got Latent controversy. The influencer detailed how she got the opportunity to be on India's Got Latent and how she met Samay Raina. She also recalled getting rape threats and her security being in danger after the episode came out.

I let my father down: Apoorva Mukhija breaks silence on India's Got Latent Row

In her address to fans, Apoorva Mukhija recalled first meeting Samay Raina in August 2024. She admitted being a ‘fan’ of the YouTuber and was elated when he offered her to be on his show - India's Got Latent. She then shared how she cancelled plans to visit Varanasi with her family in order to shoot for the episode. Apoorva recalled being silent for most of the first half of the show. She shared that she was not able to say a single thing on the show and was worried she would come across as ‘unfunny’.

Apoorva shared that Samay Raina came to her during the break and consoled her. Recalling the moment when she lost her cool on the show, she talked about the contestant who irked her and said, “He made a comment on my friend sitting in the audience, which I did not like and told him to speak properly. He then passed lewd comments on my body and would not stop despite Samay asking him to. In retaliation, I made that statement. But that comment did not come from a place of being funny, being savage, it genuinely came from anger and retaliation.”

She added, “My intention with that statement was not to hurt anyone, but that guy's ego. But, irrespective of the intention, I have hurt people. That was the last thing I wanted to happen, I did not want to hurt people. I am genuinely sorry. I have learnt my lesson, I promise I will do better than before. I just hope you guys can forgive me.”

Apoorva Mukhija then shared that for days after shooting the episode, Samay Raina had not released it, and she thought it would never see the light of the day. However, when the episode did come out, her only worry was that she would come across ‘unfunny’ and confessed that she made some other comments, too, which were ‘in bad taste’ and even she did not find them funny.

The 23-year-old influencer also recalled how the controversy that erupted after her comment affected her family back home. She shared how she ‘let her father down’ as he has ‘never abused in his life’ and has been mistreated for the comments she made. She shared that her mother suffered from high blood pressure and her health took a major toll. Apoorva also recalled getting ‘rape threats’ and ‘death threats’ from anonymous social media users.