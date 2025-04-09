Apoorva Mukhija Sought Refuge In Tarot Card Reader After IGL Row, Who Blamed 'Black Magic' For Her Troubles

On April 9, Apoorva Mukhija released a tell-all video in which she finally addressed the India's Got Latent controversy. She apologised for the indecent comments made on Samay Raina's show and shared how the nationwide outrage that sparked after her comments affected her. She shared that following the controversy, she wanted to seek help and instead of going to a therapist or asking her team, she paid a visit to a tarot card reader.

Apoorva Mukhija recalls being told someone has cast black magic on her

Apoorva Mukhija shared that she visited a tarot card reader and picked some cards after the card reader told her, “Aap pe kaala jaadu hua hai (someone has cast black magic on you). I agreed with her because there is no way bad things are happening to me just like that. Then the tarot reader explained who the person who cast magic on me could be, and it resembled the person I had in mind. So, I was fully convinced that I was a victim of black magic." She also recalled the card reader telling her that she might have been affected by a curse cast on her by the said person.



Also Read: Apoorva Mukhija Breaks Silence On Sabrina Carpenter Concert Drama

Also Read: Tahira Kashyap Shares First Photo After Beginning Cancer Treatment



The 23-year-old influencer then recalled the solution her tarot card reader gave her to get rid of the effects of the curse. “She told me to leave India, 'as soon as you cross the ocean, your black magic will become null and void'. I rejoiced at the thought of taking a trip.”

Apoorva Mukhija talks about Sabrina Carpenter concert fiasco

Acting on the advise of the tarot card reader, Apoorva decided to take a trip to Paris. On the second day of the trip, she attended a Sabrina Carpenter concert. Videos from the concert went viral at the time and Apoorva was accused of a causing a ruckus on the scene. Reacting to the same she shared, “the concert started and nobody was standing in that area. I would've sat on my seat, but nobody was sitting there, and there was a lot of empty space, and I wanted to dance with my friends. I go there and dance, then 45 minutes go by, nobody stops, and no security comes, and nobody is standing there, and then 2 more people come and start dancing with us. Now, I love concerts, which is why this controversy hurt me a lot, because concerts are my happy place, and I didn't want to create a controversy there.”

She clarified, "I wanted my video on 3 songs- Please, Please, Please, Espresso and Juno, and I want you to go and see any influencer or a non-influencer page who attended the concert when they are getting their video made, their flash is on or not - everybody switches on their flash during concerts. At the place we were standing, we were not in anyone's line of sight, because the stairs were upside and when my friend put the flash, it was towards the stage, so nobody got flash in their eyes. It was a levitating stage. The whole video is from one song, Please Please Please, if you listen to it. The girls standing next to me, the moment I was making my video, were like ‘switch off your flash’. I told them I needed a video on 2 songs, so she started pushing me, in my vlog when I was getting my video made, she was pushing me, and I would slap her."



Also Read: Apoorva Mukhija Issues Apology For Fithy, Obscene Comments On Latent