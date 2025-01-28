Archana Puran Singh Sustains Major Injuries While Filming With Rajkummar Rao, Suffers Wrist Fracture, Bruising On Face

Archana Puran Singh who was busy filming for her a project in Mumbai has met with an accident. She was rushed to the hospital and was reportedly admitted to hospital. The actress has now shared an health update with her fans on social media.

Archana Puran singh suffers serious injury, shares health update

At the beginning of her blog, Archana Puran Singh is seen lying on hospital bed and plaster is also visible on her hand and her face looked swollen. During the vlog, Archana called Rajkummar Rao and apologised to him for the delay in production and said that she will return to work as soon as possible. However, now, Archana is fine and she has told that she is better than before than before and has returned to work.

In Archana Puran Singh's vlog, she is see coming home with her husband Parmeet Sethi. In the video, one of Archana’s sons begins to cry after knowing about her accident.

Fans wish Archana Puran Singh speedy recovery

After knowing about the accident, fans took to comment section and showered the actress with love and blessings. One user wrote, “Oh my god, please take care of yourself maam. Lokkan diyaan nazraan lagdiyaa ne tannu. Sending prayers and lots of love your way.. U shall heal faster .. We want you back laughing out loud and hitting yr kids wd both your hands..we love you maam”.

File photo of Archana Puran Singh | Source: IMDb