Are Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Planning To Shift To the UK? Cricketers’ Comment Sparks Curiosity

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are known to keep their private affairs away from the public eye. The couple recently embraced parenthood for the second time and welcomed their son - Akaay in London, away from the fan frenzy here. Amid this, a comment made by Virat on his retirement plan has taken the internet by storm. The former Indian team skipper spoke about relocating after being done with his cricket career.

Virat Kohli’s retirement plan sends fans in frenzy

On May 16, at the royal gala dinner for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Virat Kohli was asked what has been the driving force for him to be the best at his game. While answering the question, the right-handed batsman mentioned his retirement plan and said that he wants to deliver his best performance in the game, until he is a part of it. He said, “It’s very simple. I think as a sportsman, we do have an end date to our careers. So I am just going backwards. I don't want to finish my career thinking: ‘Oh what if I had done this on that particular day’ because I can’t keep going on and on forever. So It’s just about not leaving any undone business behind and not having any regrets later, which I am very sure of I won’t.”

However, what sparked social media curiosity was his comment on bidding adieu to the spotlight. He said, “Once I am done, I will be gone, you won’t see me for a while. So I want to give my everything till the time I play and that’s the only thing that keeps me going.” The cricketer's remarks are now doing rounds on social media with netizens assuming that he along with his family would relocate after retirement.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli welcome son Akaay in the UK

Anushka and Virat’s association with the United Kingdom is not new. The couple often takes time off their professional commitments to spend quality time in London on vacation. However, the birth of their son Akaay further fuelled the speculations of their planning to settle abroad.

In February, earlier this year, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced the birth of their son -Akaay. They gave birth in the UK where they had been spending most of the actress’ pregnancy. Anushka’s absence from the spotlight and no new projects in the pipeline have all fuelled rumours of her bidding adieu to the country and Bollywood.