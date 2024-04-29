Advertisement

Arijit Singh's extensive discography has seen him lend his voice for raucously popular tracks featuring almost all of the foremost actors and actresses in showbiz. Among this long lineup of names, is Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who marked her Bollywood debut with 2017 film Raees. For the unversed, Arijit Singh is the voice behind Raees' keynote track, Zaalima, which features Mahira.

Arijit Singh's affable moment with Mahira Khan



Arijit Singh's recent Dubai concert saw him shine the spotlight on actress Mahira Khan, who was standing front and center as one of the attendees. The singer expressed his embarrassment at not being able to recognise her right away. He said, "You guys must be surprised, should I reveal. I should reveal in a very nice way. Can we have camera there. I have been trying to recognise this person, then remembered I have sung for her. Ladies and gentlemen Mahira Khan sitting right infront of me."

Arijit also marveled at how he could possibly not place her face, even as he belted out Zaalima, which featured Mahira. The singer went on, "Think about I was singing her song Zaalima and it’s her song and she was singing and standing and I couldn’t recognise her. I am so sorry. Ma'am gratitude and thank you so much."

What is next for Mahira Khan?



Mahira Khan tied the knot with businessman Salim Karim on October 2, last year, in an intimate yet opulent ceremony, held in Bhurban. The actress appears to be taking things a little slow on the professional front as she eases into married life. The last feature film she starred in, was The Legend of Maula Jatt, which released back in 2022. She also starred in television series Razia in 2023.

Her next release, titled Neelofar, is set for a release this year, marking her comeback to feature films.