Arijit Singh Issues Clarification On Songs Releasing After Retirement From Playback, Says 'Pending Songs List Is Not Less'

Arijit Singh broke the internet when he announced his retirement from playback singing. Despite this, his songs continued to be released. He recently collaborated with Aamir Khan for his film Ek Din, raising eyebrows. Owing to this, people questioned his decision to retire. Now, the singer has issued a statement clarifying the release of songs after retirement. He took to his social media handle and explained his stances and the process of rolling out the songs.

Arijit Singh issues a clarification

Taking to his X handle, the veteran singer shared that he took up the assignments before announcing retirement, hence he is bound to complete them. He assured the fans that he has stopped taking new assignments and is serious about his decision to retire.“This message is just for my listeners please don’t read and swipe right now if you are not my listener, its a humble request. Hello beautiful people! I just want to tell you all that I love you. Thank you so much for your kindness in this ruthless world," he wrote.

He added, "Although I have stopped taking new assignments, the list of pending songs are not less you know. I will have to complete a lot of songs. Don't involve into explaining people, How many times will you? there are so many Unfinished songs, they are gonna keep releasing until they are done. May be through this whole year. may be it will touch next year too. Be peaceful."

Aamir Khan requests Arijit Singh to rethink his decision

A few days ago, Aamir Khan's production house shared a behind-the-scenes video of the making of the title track from Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's Ek Din. The video offered a glimpse of Aamir Khan spending quality time with the singer and his family at their home. From sharing meals to flying kites and recording tracks, the video captured several moments. In the same video, Khan can be heard requesting the singer to rethink his decision to step away from playback singing.

Advertisement

"For sometime you want to take a break or you don't want to Sing for Hindi films? Aise mat kar yaar, hum logon ka kya hoga bhai?" Aamir said in the clip.

Arijit has stepped away from playback singing in the films but will continue to make music independently.