Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Pritam Conclude Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Bash On A Soulful Note

Advertisement

The third and final day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash witnessed soulful performances by iconic playback singers including Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Udit Narayan, and Pritam among others. The videos of their performances from the Hastakshar ceremony are going viral.

Shreya Ghoshal, Pritam Light Up Anant-Radhika's Bash

Shreya Ghoshal and Pritam performed many songs together including the iconic Bollywood song Teri Ore. Videos of the two are now going viral on social media.

Arijit Singh Creates Magic With His Voice

The lineups of performers also had Arijit Singh, who performed on many of his iconic songs. The singer was dressed in his usual concert looks and lit up the guests with his soulful music.

Advertisement

Who others performed on day three of the festivities?

Not just professional artists, but Nita Ambani herself gave a special performance on the third day of the pre-wedding festivities where she celebrated Indian tradition and invoked the divine by dancing to Vishwambhara Stuti. She dedicated the song to all the young females and seeked the blessings of Maa Ambe for her son Anant Ambani and his fiancee Radhika Merchant.

Advertisement

What more do we know about the third day bash?

The third day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities started with the event Tusker Trails which saw the guests exploring the beauty of Jamnagar and enjoying a brunch in Vantara - the newly inaugurate animal rescue centre by the Ambanis. In the evening, the Ambanis organised their last event titled Hastakshar.

This saw many celebs from across the globe including Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan among others embracing the Indian traditions and sporting desi outfits. During the event, Anant and Radhika had a little couple moment when the bride walked down the aisle while her to-be groom patiently waited for her. The Ambanis also performed Maha Aarti which was followed by a lavish dinner.