Advertisement

Bollywood playback singer Arijit Singh was recently spotted casting his vote during the general elections in India. The singer, along with his wife Koel Roy, arrived to cast their vote on a scooter in broad daylight. Now, their video is being widely circulated on the internet.

Arijit Singh travels on scooter to cast his vote

Arijit Singh and his wife Koel Roy travelled on their two-wheeler to cast their vote in Murshidabad. They were spotted arriving at the voting booth during the wee hours of the day. The couple were surrounded by their loved ones as they went to cast their vote on May 7. In the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, approximately 16% of votes were cast in West Bengal as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Jangipur had the highest turnout (16.95%), followed by Maldaha Dakshin (16.33%), Maldaha Uttar (15.33%), and Murshidabad (14.87%).

Arijit Singh, the number one Indian male singer of this present generation has casted his vote in Murshidabad, West Bengal today.pic.twitter.com/4JJHk7J1ic — Sourav || সৌরভ (@Sourav_3294)

What more do we know about the Lok Sabha elections?

The Lok Sabha elections are taking place in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The third phase of voting begins today, May 7. Polling is taking place in 11 seats in Maharashtra, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, the remaining 14 of the 28 in Karnataka, seven in Chhattisgarh, five in Bihar, four each in Assam and West Bengal, and all two in Goa. Polling is also taking place in the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (two seats each), as well as nine seats in Madhya Pradesh, including Betul, where elections were postponed.

