Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have often made news for their relationship. Most recently, the actors were spotted together for an Easter fest held at Malaika’s mother’s residence. Photos and videos from the same are now doing rounds on social media.

Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora arrive together for Easter lunch

On March 31, Malaika Arora’s mother Joyce hosted an Easter feast at her residence. The lunch party was also attended by Malaika’s sister Amrita. In a viral video, Arjun, who is dating Malaika, could be seen joining the celebrations.

In the video, Arjun Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of his film Singham Again, could be seen sporting a casual look comprising of the all-black ensemble. The actor teamed a black t-shirt with a distressed black bottom. Malaika, on the other hand, looked chic in a white shirt teamed with printed shorts. She completed the look with printed high heels and carried a matching white bag. In a video from after the ceremony, the couple could be seen exiting the bash together.

Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora step out in style for dinner date

On March 8, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor stepped out on a dinner date. The actors were spotted dining at a luxury restaurant in Mumbai. The Ishaqzaade actor donned a suit for the date night. Malaika, on the other hand, opted for chic attire. The actress donned a white tank top teamed with beige pants.

However, after their date, Arjun Kapoor could be seen dropping his girlfriend home. A video of the same is doing rounds on social media. Social media users and netizens are lauding Arjun for his chivalrous act. The video also serves as proof of their relationship going strong. The video also put rumours about their alleged breakup to rest.