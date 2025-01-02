Armaan Malik Ties Knot With Long-Time Girlfriend Aashna Shroff In A Dreamy Wedding, First Photos Out

Singer Armaan Malik and his long-time girlfriend Aashna Shroff finally got married after dating for several years. The couple ties the knot in an intimate yet grand wedding. On January 2, 2025, the couple shared the first glimpses of their wedding on social media, giving fans a look into their dreamy celebration. Their post quickly went viral, filled with love and happiness, and marking the beginning of a beautiful new chapter in their lives.

Armaan Malik finally gets married to Aashna Shroff in an intimate wedding

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff shared a joint post on Instagram, showcasing stunning pictures from their enchanting wedding. The newlyweds beamed with joy as they posed for the camera. The photos offered a glimpse into their varmala ceremony and other wedding traditions.

On her special day, Aashna wore a glowing orange lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra, accessorising it with exquisite jewellery from the same designer. Armaan matched her elegance in a custom Manish Malhotra outfit, complementing Aashna's attire beautifully.

They captioned the post, "Tu hi mera Ghar," followed by an orange heart emoji.

Additionally, Armaan released a unique wedding EP with Aashna, expressing the depth of their relationship through music.

For unversed, Aashna Shroff is a popular social media influencer, specialising in luxury fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, with over 1 million Instagram followers.

When Armaan Malik proposed to Aashna Shroff

Armaan Malik took to his social media handle and announced the news of his engagement with Aashna Shroff. The singer went down on his knee and proposed to his girlfriend in a dreamy setting.

Armaan Malik with Aashna Shroff | Image: Instagram