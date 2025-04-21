Asim Riaz Downplays Abhinav Shukla's Claims Of Death Threats, Advises Rubina Dilaik To 'Stay Silent'

Battleground: Asim Riaz hit back at Rubina Dilaik’s husband Abhinav Shukla after he claimed to receive life threats amid the ongoing controversy. The Bigg Boss 13 star has dismissed the messages calling them ‘fake,’ urging Abhinav to stop “fishing for sympathy” and pointing out that anyone can write anything online. This followed an altercation between Asim and Rubina on the reality show's set.

Taking to the Instagram, Asim made a cryptic story post regarding the controversy surrounding his alleged removal from the reality show Battleground and his argument with Rubina Dilaik and Abhishek Malhan. He wrote, “Four judges were having a real conversation… who even called you to jump in? Stop poking your nose everywhere trying to play the hero—this isn’t some WhatsApp group drama. People like you only speak up when someone else’s name brings you relevance. This wasn’t your scene, but you forced an entry like you mattered."

In response to Abhinav’s post about receiving death threats from a social media user claiming to be connected to Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, Asim commented, “And stop fishing for sympathy off fake comments from fake IDs. This is the internet—anyone can type anything. Stand tall or stay silent."

Abhinav Shukla receives death threats

On Sunday, Abhinav Shukla shared screenshots on X of alarming direct messages he received on Instagram. The sender, identifying himself as Ankush Gupta, wrote in Hindi, roughly translated as: “I’m from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. I know your address. Should I come over? Just like Salman Khan was shot at, I’ll come to your house and shoot you with an AK-47."

The sender also issued a warning to Abhinav and his family, stating, "This is your last warning. Before you say anything about Asim, your name will be on the list. Lawrence Bishnoi is with Asim."

Abhinav additionally posted snapshots of abusive messages he and his wife, Rubina, have been receiving from Asim’s fans after the Battleground controversy.

How the Asim Riaz’s Battleground controversy started?

According to media reports, Asim Riaz and Abhishek Malhan had a heated argument during the shoot. What started as a seemingly normal disagreement quickly escalated into a serious clash.



As Rubina intervened another intense exchange happened between Asim and Rubina. The argument began when Asim made a jibe at the actress and followed it up with an inappropriate comment. Judge Shikhar Dhawan later intervened and asked Asim to apologise, which he did, explaining that his remark was unintentional and made in the heat of the moment.