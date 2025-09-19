Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg Critical After Scuba Diving Accident In Singapore, Shifted To ICU

Assamese singer Zubeen Garg passes away at 52 in an tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore on September 19. The Assamese singer was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival. Multiple reports say he was rescued from the sea but died in the hospital. The news has sent the shockwaves across the nation. Fans and friends of the singer took to the social media and share their tribute to the star.

Pritam, Armaan Malik, Vishal Mihra, Adil Hussain and many more celebs sharing their condolences. Visuals of Zubeen Garg’s admirers of all ages have also gone viral, showing them gathering at his Assam home with candles, flowers, and handwritten notes.

Pritam, who collaborated with Zubeen Garg on the song Ya Ali for the 2006 film Gangster, expressed his condolences on Instagram.

He wrote, "Zubeen Garg losing his life in an accident is just the most terrible and saddest news. Still trying to come to terms with it. My deepest condolences to Garima and his family. Om Shanti."

Armaan Malik shared, "I am devastated and in disbelief. May his soul rest in peace.. #ZubeenGarg."

Vishal Mishra simply said, "#ZubeenGarg. Om Shanti."

Vishal Dadlani wrote, “I can't believe this. My brain is in shock, my heart is shattered! #ZubeenGarg has left a void I don't think anyone else can ever fill. He was a true megastar, a man of his people, a true lover of Assam, loved by fans to a level where their pain today is just unimaginable. My deepest condolences to his family and to everyone who was touched by this larger-than-life legend. If anyone really LIVED Rock and Roll, it was Zubeen (sic).”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also mourned the singer's demise, saying the state has "lost one of its favourite sons". On X, he wrote, “I am at a loss for words to describe what Zubeen meant for the state. He has gone too early; this was not the age to go.”

Zubeen Garg is a profound singer who has sung in Assamese, Bengali and Hindi-language film and music industries. He is Assam's highest-paid singer. He has worked as music director for three Hindi movies Strings - Bound By Faith (2006), Dil Toh Deewana Hai (2016) and Homework (2025).

Apart from singing, he has also made cameo appearances in several Hindi movies, including Gangster, String, Big Brother and Homework.