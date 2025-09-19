Ya Ali Singer Zubeen Garg Dies At 52 After Tragic Scuba Diving Accident In Singapore

Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who was in Singapore for the Northeast Festival, died after a scuba diving accident. He reportedly fell into the sea during a water adventure activity and was rushed to the hospital. He was placed under intensive medical care. However, doctors could not save him. The singer was scheduled to perform today at the festival. He was 52 years old. He rose to fame after his song Ya Ali from the movie Gangster (2006) became a hit.

Cabinet Minister of Assam, Ashok Singhal, confirmed the news. Taking to his social media handle, he dropped a post, paying tribute to the singer. He wrote, “Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. Assam has lost not just a voice, but a heartbeat. Zubeen da was more than a singer; he was the pride of Assam and the nation, whose songs carried our culture, our emotions, and our spirit to every corner of the world. In his music, generations found joy, solace, and identity. His passing leaves behind a void that can never be filled. Assam has lost its dearest son, and India has lost one of its finest cultural icons. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless fans. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire forever. Om Shanti.”

Who was Zubeen Garg?

He was born to an Assamese Brahmin family at Tura, Meghalaya, to Mohini Mohon Borthakur and Late Ily Borthakur. He was named after the music composer Zubin Mehta and used his gotra, Garg, as his surname. One of the profound singers of India, he sang in Assamese, Bengali and Hindi-language film and music industries. He is Assam's highest-paid singer. He has worked as music director for three Hindi movies Strings - Bound By Faith (2006), Dil Toh Deewana Hai (2016) and Homework (2025).

Apart from singing, he has also made cameo appearances in several Hindi movies, including Gangster, String, Big Brother and Homework.