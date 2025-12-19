Astronomer Ex-HR Kristin Cabot Breaks Silence Months After Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal, Says 'My Children Were In Really Bad Shape'

Earlier this year in July, Coldplay created a heavy buzz after its kiss cam captured a couple cheating on their respective spouses. The clip, filmed at Coldplay's show at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, went viral in no time and also drew global attention after the band's frontman, Chris Martin, jokingly suggested the pair might be having an "affair". Soon after, Andy Byron, CEO of data company Astronomer and Kristin Cabot, head of human resources of the same company, were subjected to public scrutiny. Now, months later, Kristin Cabot has finally spoken about the incident that upended her professional and personal life.

Kristin Cabot takes accountability for her actions at the Coldplay concert

Speaking to The New York Times, Kristin shared that she made a "bad decision" after having "a couple of High Noons", saying she danced and behaved inappropriately with her boss. She went on to add that she took responsibility for her actions and accepted the consequences, which included losing her job and facing intense public scrutiny. "I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss," Cabot said.

"And it's not nothing. I took accountability and I gave up my career for that. That's the price I chose to pay," she said.

Kristin Cabot's Children Were Afraid To Be Seen With Her In Public

Soon after the video went viral, she was subjected to months of harassment, public shaming and threats. She was labelled a "slut", a "homewrecker" and a "gold digger", received death threats, and paparazzi waited outside her house. The incident severely affected her children, who were afraid to be seen with her in public. She recalled an incident when a stranger recognised her at a petrol station and verbally abused her, an encounter she said marked the point when things "fell apart". "They were afraid that I was going to die and they were going to die," Kristin said. "That's when the wheels fell off the cart," she added.

However, now she has started stepping out of her house, and even her children are being treated kindly at school. Kristin said she even purchased a T-shirt which says, “Yes It’s Me.”

Kristin Cabot opens up about her relationship with Andy Byron

She further addressed the speculations around her relationship with her then-boss, Andy and insisted that there was no affair and the concert marked the first and only time they kissed. "I was so embarrassed and so horrified. I'm the head of H.R., and he's the C.E.O. It's, like, so cliche and so bad. ... We both just sat there with our heads in our hands, like, 'What just happened?'" she added.

