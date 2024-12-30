At 91, Asha Bhosle Sings Tauba Tauba, Performs Vicky Kaushal's Hookstep In Dubai, Singer Karan Aujla Reacts | VIRAL VIDEO

Asha Bhosle recently turned 91 in September this year. The Queen of Indipop has been entertaining her fans for 8 decades with more than 12000 songs and still continues to spread her charm for hours on stage. The legend recently went to Dubai for a concert with Sonu Nigam. Like always, she surprises everyone by performing Karan Aujla’s viral track with her classic charm. Needless to say, her epic rendition of the song and moves has left fans surprised, and the internet can’t get enough.

Asha Bhosle grooves to Tauba Tauba at 91

Asha Bhosle continues to perform around the world for hours even at the age of 91. During her recent concert in Dubai, the iconic singer proved she is in tune with current trends.

The singer was dressed in a white sari and sang Karan Aujla's song Tauba Tauba from Anand Tiwari's comedy Bad Newz. Not only this, Asha Bhosle even performed a very famous signature steps of the track. The present audience at the show applauded her and quickly posted on social media.

Soon after social media users started resharing and commenting on the video. One user wrote, “Asha Bhosle not only singing Tauba Tauba but also doing the dance step at her Dubai show was not on my 2024 bingo card!!! Legendary!” Another commented, “Her cute lil dance,” while a third added, “Iconic!” A fourth user highlighted, “Let’s not forget she’s doing all of this at 91… Queen behaviour!” Fans were amazed, with one saying, “What at 91… Most elderly people I know in their early 60s can’t even walk on their own, and look at Asha Tai doing all of that with such flair and finesse. Queen of everything!”

Not only fans, but the original singer can’t stop himself from sharing the joy.

Karan Aujla is over the moon since Asha Bhosle performed his viral track

Since the video went viral, Karan Aujla also shared a heartfelt message for the icon on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, “@asha.bhosle ji, the living Goddess of music, just performed ‘Tauba Tauba’ – a song written by a young boy from a small village, with no background in music or knowledge of instruments. This melody was created by someone who doesn’t play any instruments. The song has received immense love and recognition from fans and fellow artists, but this moment is truly iconic and unforgettable for me. I feel incredibly blessed and thankful. This experience motivates me to keep creating such melodies and making more memories with you all.”

Karan Aujla post | Image: X