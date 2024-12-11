There is a gap between heart and brain - that is where the soundbox lies, Asha Bhosale once famously said. At the age of 91, the legendary singer is all set to release a new single - 'Saiyaan Bina' in what is an ode to the music maestro and her late husband RD Burman, fondly remembered by the Indian music industry as Pancham Da.

The song - Saiyaan Bina Jag Soona - features Asha Bhosale herself along with her grand daughter Kum Zanai Bhosale starts with the iconic singer shifting through an album of Pancham Da. For the unversed, Zanai is an actor, singer, lyricist, music composer and a Kathak dancer. The song opens with the ever soulful charming voice of Asha Tai with Zanai's classical dance steps to cap it. Produced by Apni Dhun, the song is set to release on December 13.



Asha Bhosle has given the music world numerous soulful tracks ranging from pop, ghazals, Indian classical music and qawwalis. She has been part of the entertainment world for over eight decades and at 91, when people largely think of relaxing and enjoying the leisure between family members, Asha Bhosale is setting a new benchmark with a solo release.

Talking about numbers, Asha Bhosale has recorded more than 11,000 songs and is the most-recorded singer in the world.

Saiyaan Bina is special to the singer in many ways as it features the fourth generation of her family - granddaughter Zanai Bhosle - and her feelings for her late husband Rahul Dev Burman. Asha Tai has given voice to her feeling of loneliness after the loss of her husband in the song. The video is shot in a monochrome light signifying the emotional state of Asha Bhosle. The moment she starts singing, the frames light up. Director has taken every frame with utmost care to depict her emotions like - the sitar signifying the pulling of the strings of her heart. Zanai adds the much-needed colour in the video with her noteworthy performance.

(A poster of the song | Image: Instagram)

Who is Zanai Bhosle?