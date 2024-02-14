Updated February 14th, 2024 at 22:45 IST
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Enjoy Jungle Safari On Valentine's Day, Cricketer Calls It 'Happy Place'
Athiya and KL Rahul spent some quality time together on a jungle safari. Sharing a wish, the Indian cricketer wrote, "Happy place with my Valentine's."
Republic Entertainment Desk
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
KL Rahul Athiya Shetty | Image:Instagram
Advertisement
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul ventured into the wild on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The Indian cricketer, wishing his better half, captioned his video post from the time as, "Happy place with my valentine (sic)." The couple who got married in January last year, spent some quality time together as they embarked on a jungle safari.
Athiya posted a black heart emoji in the comments section.
Advertisement
Published February 14th, 2024 at 22:45 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Sports 7 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.