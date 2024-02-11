Advertisement

Suniel Shetty's career as an actor has seen him constantly reinvent himself, something that has allowed him to be in the spotlight over three decades and counting. The same however, cannot be said about his children - Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty - who are also actors by profession. Suniel recently commented on the reality of having his children join the film industry and go through their own sets of highs and lows.

Suniel Shetty was scared when he learnt both Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty wanted to be actors



For the unversed, Suniel is currently serving as the judge on a popular dance reality show, along side Madhuri Dixit. Candid conversation between performances, saw the actor reveal how he was "scared" when he learnt that both his children wanted to become actors. As any parent, he was worried how the two would handle their successes and failures. He also elaborated how of course seeing their stills and rushes always brought him joy but the final verdict is something that would only be revealed when the film would make its way to the audience.

He said, "Even my children, Athiya and Ahan when said they want to choose this profession, as a parent I was..., not that I was against it but I was scared that if they will be able to handle the failure or not. Success can be handled. When the promos release, we get happy and that happiness is till Friday. After Friday's first show, the truth comes out that's when you what reality checks are."

A look at Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty's brief acting careers



Athiya Shetty made her debut back in 2015 with film Hero. She went onto star in the Arjun Kapoor led 2017 film Mubarakan followed by 2019 release Motichoor Chaknachoor, which featured her opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Ahan Shetty on the other hand, marked his acting debut with 2021 film Tadap. He is yet to sign his next project.

