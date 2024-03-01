Advertisement

The Ambanis are all set to host a lavish pre-wedding festivities of their son Anant Ambani with his fiancee Radhika Merchant from March 1 to 3 in Jamnagar. A set of interesting events are planned for these three days with over 1000 guests attending the bash. While guests began to arrive on February 28 itself, many including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Atlee Kumar, his wife Priya, actress Rani Mukerji and Orry among others arrived at the venue on February 29. Photos of the celebrities from Jamnagar are going viral on social media.

Atlee, Rani Mukerji, other celebs arrive at Jamnagar

On Thursday night actors Rani Mukerji, parents-to-be Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji as well as Atlee along with his wife Priya and son arrived at the venue. Social media sensation Orry, film producer Boney Kapoor among others were also seen in attendance. While Ranveer-Deepika opted for an all white look for their travel, Rani Mukerji, Atlee and his wife were seen in casual outfits. Check out their photos below:

What do we know about Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities?

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will hold a three-day-long pre-wedding bash from March 1 to 3, which will be attended by celebs from across the globe, business tycoons and well-known politicians. The three day event will begin with 'An Evening in Everland', where the guests will be expected to wear cocktail outfits. On the second day, the guests will go on 'A Walk on the Wildside' with a dress code that is 'jungle fever'. It will be held outdoors in the Ambanis' animal rescue centre Vantara. The last day, March 3 will have two events -- Tusker Trails and Hastakshar, respectively. On this day guests will enjoy the natural beauty of Jamnagar and for Hastakashar they will be expected to dress in traditional Indian outfits. Over 2500 dishes will be served in these three days, with special focus on Indori food. The couple will tie the knot in Mumbai on July 12.