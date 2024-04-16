Ayesha Jhulka Approaches Bombay HC Seeking Justice For Pet Dog Who Died By Drowning

Advertisement

Veteran actress Ayesha Jhulka reportedly approached the Bombay High Court to seek justice for her pet dog Rocky, who was allegedly killed by her caretaker Ram Andre in September 2020. The six-year-old dog was found dead at the actress' bungalow in Lonavala. Since then, the actress has been demanding trial for her dog's murder.

What is the case about?

Ayesha Jhulka's dog reportedly drowned in 2020, according to the caretaker of her Lonavala bungalow. According to media reports, the caretaker informed the actress that the dog died by sinking into the water tank. However, suspecting foul play, the actress sent the dog's body for a post-mortem. The autopsy report revealed that the dog died from suffocation and strangulation, not drowning.

The actress lodged an FIR against Andre on September 17, 2020. He reportedly admitted to the police shortly after that he had strangled the dog while intoxicated. Andre was arrested on September 25, 2020, and sent to jail, but he received bail just two days later. A chargesheet was filed in January 2021, presenting accusations against Andre, but the case has lingered in the magistrate court in Pune for four years without significant progress.

What more do we know about Ayesha Jhulka's case?

According to news reports, Ayesha Jhulka's plea stated that despite the passage of four years, the trial had not begun because the magistrate court had yet to acknowledge the chargesheet. She also filed a complaint with the Directorate of Prosecution in Mumbai, claiming the public prosecutor had not taken the necessary measures to advance the trial. Due to the lack of progress, the actress eventually brought the case to the High Court.