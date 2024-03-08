×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 14:09 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana Recalls Maha Shivratri Celebrations With Late Father In Emotional Note

Ayuhsmann Khurrana took to Instagram to share sentimental note on the courage his father displayed last Shivratri.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana | Image:Ayushmann Khurrana/ Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared that Maha Shivaratri has been a family affair and penned an emotional note given its is his first Shivaratri without his father, who was an ardent disciple of Lord Shiva.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a video of him singing a hymn dedicated to Lord Shiva.

For the caption, Ayushmann wrote: “Mahashivratri has always been a family affair in our household. Papa mama @aparshakti_khurana and l used to visit sector-6 Panchkula temple every year during our childhood. Last year when my father was diagnosed, he still had the courage to visit the temple during Shivratri all alone, being an ardent disciple of lord Shiva."

Image credit: Ayushmann Khurrana 


The actor said: “This is our first Shivratri without him.”

Ayushmann’s father was a renowned astrologer Pandit P. Khurana, who passed away in May last year owing to a prolonged incurable ailment.

The actor said: “During his last days, he had requested me to send @paddyshivoham's rendition of this hymn to him. Jab bhi papa yeh sunte thhe kehte thhe ki beta aapki aawaaz mein yeh bahut achcha lagega…”

On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in ‘Dream Girl 2’, a comedy drama, which is about a man who cross-dresses and disguises as a woman.

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 14:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

19 hours ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

2 days ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 days ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

2 days ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

2 days ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

2 days ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

2 days ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

2 days ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

3 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

3 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

3 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ECB policymakers rally behind prospects of upcoming rate cut

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. Gujarat Titans Star wicketkeeper Matthew Wade to miss clash vs MI & CSK

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  3. 'Testament to Our Nari Shakti': Sudha Murty Nominated to Rajya Sabha

    India News8 minutes ago

  4. Imran Khan Confirms Relationship With Lekha For The First Time

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  5. Most Test hundreds by an Indian opener in Tests against England

    Galleries9 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo